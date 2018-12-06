Peavey's new MAX bass amps revealed

Peavey has launched its new MAX bass amp series, a typically well-thought-out line combining affordability, flexibility and portability.

The 'ultra-lightweight' construction across the range houses one of the MAX series' key innovations, an angled baffle, which allows you to direct the sound at your ears and not your feet.

In short, the low end is omni-directional, but the transient tones are directional, meaning you can hear yourself clearly without having to tilt the amp back on its heels.

Range features and spec

• MAX 100: 10-inch woofer, 100 watts. 15.5" wide by 11.75" high by 17.5" deep

• MAX 150: 12-inch woofer, 150 watts. 16.25" x 12.25" x 18.5"

• MAX 250: 15-inch woofer with high-end tweeter, 250 watts. 18.25" x 13.5" x 21"

• MAX 208: Two 8-inch woofers, 150 watts. 10" x 20" x10"

• Kosmos-C® bass enhancement feature adding harmonics and subharmonics

• DDT™ speaker protection technology, which limits clips and is 'ideal for slapping and other loud playing scenarios'.

• Bass-specific chromatic tuner

• EFX loop

• Ultra-quiet DI output that connects with the PA system

The MAX series is on sale now in the US with prices ranging from $199 to $449. We'll bring you UK and Euro prices as soon as we have them.

Head on over to peavey.com/maxbass for more information.