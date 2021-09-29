Pacific Drums and Percussion announces the launch of dedicated YouTube channel

After celebrating its 21st birthday in 2021, PDP (Pacific Drums and Percussion) - owned by Drum Workshop - has launched its own dedicated YouTube channel which the brand says “continues with its promise of offering value-conscious gear which helps aspiring drummers reach their goals”.

With a focus on beginner, advancing and semi-pro drummers, the Pacific Drums channel promises artist interviews, performances and gear profiles with drummers from across the PDP artist roster.

Regulars already uploaded include Daru Jones’ Get It Started series, where the Jack White drummer and guests discuss their approaches to various aspects of being a professional drummer, and the first in the Story Behind The Drum series with Eric “E-Panda” Hernandez (Bruno Mars).

PDP says that the channel will be growing over the months to come, with behind-the-scenes peaks at what the brand is working on alongside product announcements. You can visit and subscribe to the Pacific Drums channel here.