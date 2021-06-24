Packing to play a show? Make sure you check this essential gig kit list first

Talent aside, preparation is the real key to success - and your gear is a big part of that...

Guitar tools

Pack string cutters, pliers for tightening, and Allen keys to tweak your action and vibrato system.

Gaffer tape

Fix your mic stand, setlist, cable, van exhaust, leaky shoes.

Spare guitar and strap

Tune it up before you go on. Your fans will escape to the bar if you hold things up changing a broken string mid-song.

Spare strings

Strings aren't immune to breaking in soundcheck - spares are essential.

Torch

It gets dark onstage. Or keep your smartphone charged and handy and you won't have to worry about forgetting your torch.

Make sure your tuner pedal has a clear display on dark stages (Image credit: Korg)

Tuner pedal

Never forget this: there is no excuse for starting out of tune. Get the best you can afford and make sure it has a nice clear display for dark stages.

Pen and paper

Have these on hand to jot down your setlist.

Amp backup

If you can't take a spare amp, try a modeller with cab simulator that can be DI'd straight into the PA.

Batteries

You'll need some spares if your power supply goes down.

First aid

You don't want to bleed on your fans or let a headache ruin your big night - pack some plasters and painkillers. And the singer's secret weapon: throat pastilles.

Blu-Tack

If your pick tends to fly out of your hand mid-song, stick spares to your mic stand or guitar so replacements are always at hand.

Always pack a spare cable (or five) (Image credit: Future)

Electronic cleaning spray

A quick fix for crackling connections. Make sure it's in your gigbag.

Spare pedal

Get a budget spare for your essential pedal. For the super- prepared, a multi-effects unit could save you from serious pedalboard problems.

Earplugs

It might get loud - these can increase the clarity of onstage levels.

Cables

Pack instrument, patch, speaker, XLR and daisy chain cables. Don't buy the cheapest: quality lasts and you always need more cables than you think.

Picks

Minimise the chances of losing one from sweaty mitts by packing picks with grippy surfaces.

Mains adapter

Never assume the venue has enough power points or extensions. It's worth investing in your own multi-socket extension adaptor that's RCD- equipped, with surge and overload protection.