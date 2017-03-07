Overdrive goes modular with Lightning Boy II tube-powered pedal

New York's Lightning Boy Audio has announced the Lightning Boy II, a high-voltage tube-powered overdrive pedal with modular expandability.

Running on a 12AX7, the LBII promises real tube overdrive and amp headroom, and features a single volume knob and true bypass stomp switch.

The pedal can be expanded via the use of the CH2 Sidecar Module, which adds dual channels with gain and active treble controls on each - more Sidecar Modules are promised further down the line.

The Lightning Boy II is available now for $235 from Lightning Boy Audio. It's powered by a 12V AC power supply ($15), while the CH2 Sidecar Module is $119.