Orange’s new Omec Teleport USB audio interface is also a guitar pedal

Orange has revived its Omec brand from the ‘70s and applied it to the Teleport, a USB audio interface that fits inside a pedal.

Designed for use with PC/Mac and iOS/Android mobile devices, this features a mono input and stereo output, and has been built very much with guitarists and bassists in mind. It offers buffered bypass and ships with IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube CS Orange Edition, which includes emulations of the OR120, Tiny Terror, Rockerverb 50, AD30 and matching Orange cabs.

You can use the Teleport in a variety of ways - as a standard recording interface or alongside your existing pedals when playing live. It enables you to use DSP effects (such as those generated by your mobile device) alongside your existing pedals, for example.

“As a touring musician, I needed something simple that allowed me to bring my studio software and apps with me on tour,” said Danny Gomez, Product Developer. “Now you can Teleport the studio to the road and the road to the studio with the first interface ready for your pedalboard. Record, play, practice or discover new virtual instruments. No boundaries, no limits… Teleport… Anywhere… Anytime.”

Find out more about the Omec Teleport on the Orange website. A price and release date are still to be confirmed.