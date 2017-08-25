Orange reveals Fur Coat and Getaway Driver pedals

Orange Amps has announced two new stunning-looking additions to its rapidly expanding pedal range, the Fur Coat vintage fuzz and Getaway Driver overdrive/cab sim.

The Fur Coat is based on the revered Foxx Tone Machine, utilising germanium diodes and offering a footswitch for the upper octave, as well as an octave dial.

Orange claims it puts a “dirty, smelly fur coat” (shudder) on every note, but true bypass ensures it doesn’t mess with your tone when off.

The Getaway Driver, meanwhile, promises to be a vintage Orange amp-in-a-box, offering tones from clean boost to serious drive, while an additional cab sim/headphone output offers additional versatility.

Both pedals can be run at either 9 or 12V for more headroom; the Getaway Driver promises EL84 valves at 9V, and EL34s at 12V.

The Fur Coat and Getaway Driver are available now for £119/$155 each - head over to Orange Amps for more info.