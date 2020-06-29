More

Orange Amps launches the compact FS1 Mini footswitch

Make more room on your pedalboard with this scaled-down switching pedal

(Image credit: Orange Amps )

With effects pedals scaling down to mini sizes, why not amp footswitches too? Orange Amplification's new FS1 Mini joins its range alongside the single-button FS1 and dual-button FS2. 

(Image credit: Orange Amps )

The palm-sized footswitch comes with a sheet of Orange’s classic icon stickers (shown below) to allow players to customise it.

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

The FS1 has a single orange LED indicator, a single foot switch and a 1/4” jack for connecting to an amp, or other gear if required.

It will retail for £24.99

For more on Orange Amplification visit orangeamps.com