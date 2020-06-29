Orange Amps launches the compact FS1 Mini footswitch

With effects pedals scaling down to mini sizes, why not amp footswitches too? Orange Amplification's new FS1 Mini joins its range alongside the single-button FS1 and dual-button FS2.

(Image credit: Orange Amps )

The palm-sized footswitch comes with a sheet of Orange’s classic icon stickers (shown below) to allow players to customise it.

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

The FS1 has a single orange LED indicator, a single foot switch and a 1/4” jack for connecting to an amp, or other gear if required.

It will retail for £24.99

For more on Orange Amplification visit orangeamps.com