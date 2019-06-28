One Control introduces its first-ever guitar amp, the compact BJF-S66

Japanese effects pedal co One Control has debuted its first-ever guitar amp, the compact BJF-S66 head.

A collaboration with electronics designer Björn Juhl, the BJF-S66 is based on classic American ‘blackface’ clean tones, which promises to be great news for pedalboard users.

A Class D power amp design delivers 100W at 4 ohms, while the preamp offers a solid-state, all-analogue signal path.

Two channels are onboard - rhythm and lead, with adjustable lead boost - plus three-band EQ controls, a bright switch, channel-specific reverb level and decay knobs, plus tremolo controls.

Around the rear, there’s an effects loop send/return, preamp out, speaker out and footswitch inputs - the channel select, FX loop and tremolo are all controllable via footswitch.

The BJF-S66 is available now for $599. See One Control for more.