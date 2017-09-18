On the radar: (Sandy) Alex G

Philadelphia’s Alex Giannascoli has more ideas in each song than most writers do in their lifetimes. New album Rocket (out now on Domino) mashes folk, indie, psychedelia and sampleslicing into a 14 song playlist.

There is no greater statement than I gave each song what I thought it needed

“I admire Aphex Twin,” says Alex, when we ask him to pick a hero. “His ability to make moving music while still challenging the listener - his attention to detail.”

Alex's atmosphere

You can hear that challenge in Alex’s own output: blending unexpected sounds into one collage at a pace that feels like you’re on a high speed train, whipping through towns and landscapes.

“I am always thinking of how the part I am playing will contribute to the atmosphere of the song and not how the part stands on its own,” explains Alex. “But there is no greater statement than I gave each song what I thought it needed.”

