More

On the radar: (Sandy) Alex G

By ()

A songwriter specialising in everything

Philadelphia’s Alex Giannascoli has more ideas in each song than most writers do in their lifetimes. New album Rocket (out now on Domino) mashes folk, indie, psychedelia and sampleslicing into a 14 song playlist.

There is no greater statement than I gave each song what I thought it needed

“I admire Aphex Twin,” says Alex, when we ask him to pick a hero. “His ability to make moving music while still challenging the listener - his attention to detail.”

Alex's atmosphere

You can hear that challenge in Alex’s own output: blending unexpected sounds into one collage at a pace that feels like you’re on a high speed train, whipping through towns and landscapes.

“I am always thinking of how the part I am playing will contribute to the atmosphere of the song and not how the part stands on its own,” explains Alex. “But there is no greater statement than I gave each song what I thought it needed.”

(Image credit: Tonje Thilesen)
  • For fans of: Kurt Vile, Panda Bear 
  • Gear: Framus Panthera, Crate combo, Fender acoustic
Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info