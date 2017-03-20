On the radar: Reigning Days

“I liken being in a band to being in a relationship,” says Dan Steer, frontman of Reigning Days.

“You might come out of it and think, ‘Wow, that was a lucky escape’ or ‘Damn, I miss those times’, but whatever the outcome, you’ve learned a lot about what and what not to do.”

Empire’s ridiculous riff recalls Arcane Roots, while Friendly Fire’s debauched darkness summons Royal Blood

Having spent some years in the wilderness after the dissolution of his previous band, The Quails, Dan has returned in some style with this power trio. Economical songwriting, sizeable, anthemic tunes and goliath tone are the order of the ’Days.

The latter is in part due to bassist Jonny Finnis’ dual bass and guitar amp set-up, forming a huge bed for Dan’s Strat and Blackstar combination.

Support your local six-stringer

“I think Jonny has more effects than anyone I’ve ever seen,” laughs Dan. “There are times when he’s putting out guitar and bass [frequencies] and I’m putting another layer over the top. We worked hard on making the studio sound sonically possible, so we’re quite proud of that.”

Their self-titled EP showcases a band who are poised to break out in style. Empire’s ridiculous riff recalls groups like Arcane Roots, while Friendly Fire’s debauched darkness would see them handle a Royal Blood support slot ably.

“Support slots are my favourite way to do it,” adds Dan, when we ask future plans. “If you can turn some heads and make people shut up, or come up to you afterwards, that’s the best feeling.” Expect queues at the merch stand.