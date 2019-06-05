More

Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils Whitecap asynchronous dual tremolo pedal

By (, )

Analog and digital circuits combine for new sonic textures

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has announced the Whitecap, an asynchronous dual tremolo pedal.

The name comes from the Whitecap’s combination of an analog tremolo and multi-shape digital tap tremolo, which can be combined in series or parallel for new sonic textures.

While the analog side features just three controls (rate, depth and volume), the digital end offers five selectable wave shapes: sine, triangle, square, saw and reverse saw.

Old Blood Noise Endeavors Whitecap pedal

Other features include a ramp mode, activated by holding down the tap footswitch, plus an expression jack for external tap control and relay bypass switching.

The Whitecap is available now for $199/£199. See Old Blood Noise Endeavors for more.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info