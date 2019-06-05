Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils Whitecap asynchronous dual tremolo pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has announced the Whitecap, an asynchronous dual tremolo pedal.

The name comes from the Whitecap’s combination of an analog tremolo and multi-shape digital tap tremolo, which can be combined in series or parallel for new sonic textures.

While the analog side features just three controls (rate, depth and volume), the digital end offers five selectable wave shapes: sine, triangle, square, saw and reverse saw.

Other features include a ramp mode, activated by holding down the tap footswitch, plus an expression jack for external tap control and relay bypass switching.

The Whitecap is available now for $199/£199. See Old Blood Noise Endeavors for more.