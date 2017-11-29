Old Blood Noise Endeavors unites high-gain distortion, chorus and delay for Excess pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavours doesn’t do things by half, and its latest pedal venture, the Excess, teams up high-gain distortion, chorus and slapback delay for an ’80s-inspired tonefest.

The Excess features volume controls for distortion and modulation, while a secondary footswitch changes between chorus and delay.

Most exciting is the series/parallel switch, which allows the distortion to flow directly into the modulation, or sum the two to a single output, offering a clear mod with a distorted layer underneath. Yum.

The Excess is available from 1 December for $199 from Old Blood Noise Endeavors.