Okko unleashes Diablo GH Gregor Hilden Signature Overdrive pedal

Top German pedal brand Okko FX as collaborated with guitar collector and blues guitarist Gregor Hilden to create the Diablo GH, an overdrive and boost pedal “for tone connoisseurs”.

The pedal is based on Okko’s regular Diablo, but with a few extra adjustments, including Dyn(amic), to adjust an internal voltage doubler from six to 18 volts for tweaks to sag and compression; Feed, for adjusting lower frequencies; Body, to add low mids; input and mids mini-switches; plus an independent footswitchable clean boost with tone control, positioned post-overdrive.

Phewph, that’s a lot of flexibility. The Diablo GH is available now for €249/$249 from Okko FX.