Nux unveils the NDD-7 Tape Echo – a looper-equipped, midi-compatible digital emulation of a Roland Space Echo

The Roland Space Echo is one of the most sought-after pieces of vintage equipment on the market, fetching eye-watering prices online, but there are alternatives, and Nux has just launched a reverb and delay pedal that is a compact and budget-friendly digital emulation, and is packed with contemporary features.

The NDD-7 expands on the theme established by its popular Tape Core Deluxe, offering seven different delay types from a combination its trio of tape echo head emulations, spring reverb, a 40-second stereo looper, tap tempo, controls over the unit’s wow, flutter and saturation, and midi-compatibility. Indeed, when using the tap tempo, the NDD-7 has an epic 1600ms maximum delay time.

Nux’s Core Image tech keeps the sounds old-school and organic, and the NDD-7 places plenty of controls over its sounds. There are Bass and Treble knobs for EQ’ing your repeats, plus Time, Repeat, Level and Reverb. A rotary Select switch circles through your repro-tape head combinations.

But press and hold the Select knob and you can access an Alt Tweaking mode that lets you adjust Wow, Flutter, and Saturation, turn Kill Dry on and off, set the expression pedal to control Time, Repeat or Level, and for FB Engage, which is particularly useful if you want to hold down the On/Bypass footswitch and send the unit into self-oscillating mode. Always a good option for the last song in the set.

SOS mode, meanwhile, really differentiates the NDD-7, turning it into a 40-second stereo looper. Elsewhere, there are midi connections, USB, stereo 1/4” outputs, and the unit runs on a 9V DC power supply, drawing 300mA.

No prices have been released just yet, but you rest assured they’ll be unfeasibly reasonable – this is, after all, the company that brought us the Ace Of Tone, quite possibly one of the best value dual-overdrive pedals on the market. And can check out the NDD-7 Tape Echo in more detail over at the Nux website.