Now you can download a free plugin version of Korg’s PS-3100 synth

Korg’s PS-3100 might not be the most sought-after synth in history, but we’re not going to turn our collective nose up at a free plugin emulation of it.

That’s what you get with Full Bucket Music’s FB-3100, which promises to closely emulate the behaviour and controls of the original hardware. You get band-limited oscillators, two-pole low-pass filters, a Resonators section, two modulation generators and sample & hold. There’s also an additional paraphonic envelope generator and a semi-modular patch panel.

FB-3100 can be downloaded now for PC and Mac from the Full Bucket Music website. It comes in VST/AU formats.