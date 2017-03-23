NI’s Form synth has just got new features and presets

Launched last year as part of NI’s Komplete 11 update, Form has quickly established itself as a go-to synth for many music makers, particularly those with a penchant for sound design and experimentation.

Version 1.1, however, caters to those who love their presets, adding 200 of them to bring the total number included in the sample-scanning instrument to more than 400. All of these include multiple Performance slot variations, and variations have been added to many of the original presets, too.

Many of the new presets take advantage of Form 1.1’s additional features, which include Center and Width controls to modulated the scan range, giving you easier control of sample playback. There are new motion curve presets for choppy-style sample edits, a manual scan control for those who want to get really hands on, and volume faders for sound variations in the Perform section so that you can avoid jarring level jumps when switching between Performance snapshots.

For the benefit of those who want to use Form live, there’s now a Compact View that puts key performance controls in a simple interface, and all parameters can now be automated. There’s enhanced support for NI’s Komplete Kontrol S-Series keyboards and Maschine, too.

Form 1.1 can run in Reaktor 6 or the free Reaktor 6 Player, and is available now priced at £89/$99/€99. It’s a free update for existing users. Find out more on the Native Instruments website.