New mini Fender Squier Strat, Jazzmaster and Precision Bass guitars announced

Getting to grips with a full-size electric guitar can be daunting and physically difficult for young players looking for a beginner guitar. And if you've ever wanted to travel with an electric, a travel guitar might have been on your 'nice to have' list. Well, Fender Squier could have great news for both sets of players with new additions to its Mini range.

Strat, Jazzmaster and Precision Bass models all get the 3/4 size treatment here with classic custom colours for £129 / €149 / $179 each. Available now.

Squier Mini Jazzmaster

Olympic White (Image credit: Fender)

Daphne Blue (Image credit: Fender)

Surf Green (Image credit: Fender)

More travel guitars (Image credit: Future) Top acoustic and electric travel guitars for musicians on the go

'C'-shaped maple neck

Poplar body

Dual Squier humbucking pickups

Three-way switching

Hardtail bridge

Finishes: Daphne Blue, Olympic White, and Surf Green

Squier Mini Strat

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Left-handed model in Black (Image credit: Fender)

Poplar body

'C'-shaped maple neck

Squier single-coil pickups

Five-way switching

Hardtail bridge

Finishes: Black, Dakota Red, and Shell Pink. Left-handed model only available in Black

Squier Mini Precision Bass

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)