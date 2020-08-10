New mini Fender Squier Strat, Jazzmaster and Precision Bass guitars announced

Getting to grips with a full-size electric guitar can be daunting and physically difficult for young players looking for a beginner guitar. And if you've ever wanted to travel with an electric, a travel guitar might have been on your 'nice to have' list. Well, Fender Squier could have great news for both sets of players with new additions to its Mini range.
Strat, Jazzmaster and Precision Bass models all get the 3/4 size treatment here with classic custom colours for £129 / €149 / $179 each. Available now.
Squier Mini Jazzmaster
- 'C'-shaped maple neck
- Poplar body
- Dual Squier humbucking pickups
- Three-way switching
- Hardtail bridge
- Finishes: Daphne Blue, Olympic White, and Surf Green
Squier Mini Strat
- Poplar body
- 'C'-shaped maple neck
- Squier single-coil pickups
- Five-way switching
- Hardtail bridge
- Finishes: Black, Dakota Red, and Shell Pink. Left-handed model only available in Black
Squier Mini Precision Bass
- Poplar body
- 'C'-shaped maple neck
- Squier split single-coil pickup
- Hardtail bridge
- Finishes: Black and Dakota Red