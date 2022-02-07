More

Architects guitarist Adam Christianson demos the Neural DSP Quad Cortex

He showcases different sides to his playing with eight presets on the biggest guitar gear release of 2021

If you can get one, Neural DSP's Quad Cortex amp modelling and multi-effects unit is a world on inspiration in one very good looking box. And it's interesting hearing how it inspires different players; such as Architects guitarist Adam Christianson.

If you're used to down-tuned metal tones from him, this video of eight presets he created with the Quad Cortex is an ear opener. There's plenty of ambient delights to be heard here, alongside some heavier tones, and to find out more, check out our Quad Cortex review

While he was at Neural's studio, Christianson also tracked a playthrough of Architects' track Holy Hell to showcase the Quad Cortex for his core tones.  Check it out below. 

