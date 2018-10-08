Neunaber crams eight “magical stereo reverbs” into Immerse Reverberator Mk II

Neunaber has announced the Immerse Reverberator Mk II reverb pedal , which adds a host of additional features to the original.

Boasting eight “magical stereo reverbs”, the Mk II adds two new types: Wet version 3 (a smoother, more 3D version of the company’s trademark Wet ’verb, with adjustable pre-delay), and Sustain, which can be set up as a sustainer or infinite reverb.

Returning modes include plate, hall, spring, echo, detune and shimmer, but now all boast the ability to go 100% wet via the mix knob.

The Immerse Reverberator Mk II is available from 1 November for $249. It’s up for preorder right now at Neunaber Audio.

