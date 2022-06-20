See Neil Young and John Mayer talk music in a round table discussion… or do they?

Two guitar mavericks talking songwriting and… farming. What could be better? A new episode of The Talk YouTube series featuring an excerpt of John Mayer and Neil Young sitting at a round table in discussion is confusing a lot of people because A) It looks real, and B) It isn't.

The incredible editing work of Jonas Hollerup Helle, The Talk is 'a talk show with people who never met and conversations that never took place'. It's brilliantly executed here with footage of the two musicians from two completely separate interviews. The results are highly amusing with Mayer explaining piano playing to Young, see for yourself above!

