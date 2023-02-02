Need a Celestion-loaded guitar cab? Harley Benton's new G-Plus cabinets might be unbeatable on price

Harley Benton have just played a very strong hand in the guitar cab market with the release of its Plus cabinet range. A wide choice of options with 18mm baltic birch, removable grille cloths and variable open backs with UK-made Celestion Greenback and Creamback speakers.

The G12M Greenback, V30, G12M Creambacks can also be ordered in mixed combinations, and the cabs are also available to order unloaded.

All the cabs come in black Taurus tolex with white piping and a black grill cloth plus metal corners for protection and non slip anti vibration rubber feet.

G112Plus (Image credit: Harley Benton )

The cabs come in four main variants; G112Plus, G112Plus Thiele, G212Plus and G412 Plus. "The G112Plus series feature a semi-open back design, for an airy, warm sound," state the company while the Thiele offers a "more focussed and direct response."

G112Plus Thiele (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The other two larger ranges bring the option of Vintage 30 speakers, in addition to the Creamback and Greenback models offered in the G112Plus and G112Plus Thiele cabs. The G212Plus series come in both a horizontal and vertical format with open and closed back options.

G212Plus Vertical (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton calls the G412 its "quintessential rock cabinet" – and for those who want to stack, we salute you. "Our G412 Plus comes loaded with four 12-inch Celestion G12M-65 Creamback speakers, Celestion G12M-25 Greenback, or a combination of Greenback and Vintage 30 speakers," states Harley Benton. There's also the option of open or closed back and these cabs are available to order without speakers too.

Image 1 of 2 G412 Plus (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Prices start at £88 for the Harley Benton G112Plus Unloaded.

Check out the Harley Benton Plus cab range at Thomann (opens in new tab)