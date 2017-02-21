Naughty Boy: 10 tracks that blew my mind

Awarded a £5,000 grant by The Prince’s Trust - a figure later dwarfed by his £44k prize fund for appearing on TV game show Deal Or No Deal - Shahid Khan (aka Naughty Boy) was fast-tracked to stardom in 2010 with the Top 10 UK hit Never Be Your Woman, featuring British rapper Wiley and then unknown vocalist Emile Sandé.

Writing songs from his parents’ garden shed in Watford, Khan signed to Virgin EMI and found major success with his debut album Hotel Cabana.

Both as a producer and co-writer, Khan, who runs his own Naughty Boy Recordings, has worked with a host of superstar talent including Ed Sheeran, Gabrielle, Alesha Dixon, Beyonce, Lily Allen, Will.I.Am and Tinie Tempah.

Currently finishing his second album, due for release later this year, Khan’s latest Naughty Boy release, Should’ve Been Me featuring Kyla and Popcaan, is out now.

Click through the gallery to discover the 10 tracks that have had the most influence on Naughty Boy...