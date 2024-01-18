NAMM 2024: Squier reveals new '60s-inspired Classic Vibe guitars for players who want to get closer to Fender vintage

NAMM 2024: We've always been fans of the Classic Vibe line. In many ways they're electric guitars that represent the very best Squier has to offer – especially for vintage-leaning tastes. Now the latest four limited editions arriving in the Spring continue that tradition.

The Squier Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster HSS ($449.99 / £409.99 / €469.99 / $949 AUD, ¥67,100 JPY) wears its versatility on its sleeve with an Fender-designed HSS pickup configuration that should cover a lot of ground.

It features Fender's most universally appealing combo of a C-shaped neck profile with a 9.5”-radius Indian laurel fingerboard, alonside narrow tall frets. Elsewhere there's nickel-plated hardware, a vintage-tint gloss neck, '60s-style headstock markings and a matching painted headstock. The Squier Classic Vibe ‘60s Stratocaster HSS also features a vintage-style tremolo system and the body wood, like all these Classic Vibe models, is poplar. Finish options are Sienna Sunburst or Lake Placid Blue.

We're liking the Satin Dakota Red finish of the Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster ($429.99 / £429.99 / €489.99 / $899 AUD / ¥61,600 JPY). And we are suckers for a double-bound body and a parchment pickguard too.

Again, it's a C-shaped neck profile with 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard and narrow-tall frets. A vintage-style Telecaster bridge features barrel saddles and string-through-body design Pickups are a pair of single-coil Fender-designed alnico.

The matching headstock finish of the Classic Vibe '60s Telecaster SH ($449.99 / £409.99 / €469.99 / $949 / ¥74,800 JPy) really makes a statement here, with an option of Black or Sherwood Green finish.

The Fender-designed humbucker and single-coil combo also offers some wide scope for upgrading further down the line if you choose (we find a PAF-sized third party Wide Range humbucker works a treat in the neck). Neck specs are the same as the other six-string models with an Indian laurel 'board.

Last but certainly not least is this Olympic White Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass ($449.99, £429.99 GBP, €489.99 EUR, $949.00 AUD, ¥67,100 JPY) also has the C-shape / 9.5" radius, along with dual Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups.

There's a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles, '60s-inspired headstock markings and a vintage-tint gloss neck finish.

Keep an eye out for these four new models on Fender.com in the Spring.