NAMM 2020: US firm Pittsburgh Modular is a well-respected player in the modular world, so we stopped by their NAMM booth to get the lowdown on its latest outing.

The Cascading Delay Network is a "labour of love"; essentially a cluster of delays smashed together and interacting in a myriad interesting ways. A sonic explorer's dream, in other words.

Check out the video and head over to pittsburghmodular.com for more info.