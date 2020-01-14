NAMM 2020: Gretsch introduces Black Copper and Grand Prix snare drums

NAMM 2020: Gretsch has unveiled two new snare lines in the form of the USA Custom Black Copper and Grand Prix models.

The Black Copper snares will be available in 14”x5” and 14”x6.5 sizes, and Gretsch says that these 1mm shells have been finished with a thin black powder coating to offer “just the right amount of control to the overall sonic character of the drum”. Meanwhile, the Gretsch round-badge logo has been laser-engraved to expose the copper underneath.

Both Black Copper models will come fitted with a Lightning throwoff and 42-strand wires, die-cast hoops and Snap-In key holder, and Gretsch claims that the copper’s combination of dry warmth, punch and dynamic range makes these drums versatile and player-friendly.

Next up is the Gretsch Grand Prix: a pair of Aluminium snares (14”x5, 14”6.5”) featuring a brushed finish, 1.2mm-thick shell and 302 double-flanged hoops. The snares both use a rolled construction, as well as a 45-degree bearing edge. Gretsch says that the characteristic dry focus of aluminium, combined with the drums’ construction and features will make this perfectly suited both in the studio and for live use.