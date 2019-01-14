NAMM 2019: Tsakalis Audio Works may have just devised the quintessential boutique overdrive pedal

NAMM 2019: Greek pedal co Tsakalis Audio Works has just announced details of what could be one of the highlights of the effects calendar this year, the Six B.O.D.

The Six B.O.D. claims to combine sounds from three iconic boutique overdrives - the Timmy, Bluesbreaker and KOT - within a single enclosure.

Six modes are onboard: booster, two overdrives, two distortions, and the first overdrive into the second distortion, with control over volume, gain, mood (overall tone) and highs.

An internal voltage doubler and voltage switch enable players to choose between 9V and 18V using a 9V power supply, while Tsakalis also reckons its use of cap-less technology achieves “a whole new level of touch sensitivity and overall musicality”.

Given the Six B.O.D.’s price tag of €210, this could be the boutique overdrive to beat. It’s available post-NAMM from Tsakalis Audio Works.