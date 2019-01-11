NAMM 2019: ThorpyFX collaborates with Lovetone’s Dan Coggins on Deep Oggin chorus/vibrato

NAMM 2019: ThorpyFX has enlisted former Lovetone pedal designer Dan Coggins for the Deep Oggin chorus/vibrato.

Coggins’ first modulation design since his Lovetone days, the Deep Oggin is a fully analogue chorus/vibrato, and promises versatile, three-dimensional chorus sounds that span subtle to deep.

Read more: ThorpyFX The Fat General

Controls include depth, rate, blend, volume and treble, while the pedal also offers dry and wet outputs.

Given Thorpy’s track record so far, we’re expecting superlative things from this one.

The Deep Oggin is available from March for £249.99 - see ThorpyFX for more details.