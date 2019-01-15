NAMM 2019: Supro unveils “premium, all-analogue” Delay pedal

NAMM 2019: Supro has announced the 1313 Delay pedal, a “premium, all-analogue” echo, designed by EHX Deluxe Memory Man and Pigtronix Echolution mastermind Howard Davis.

A pair of new-production MN3005 bucket brigade IC chips deliver times from 20ms up to 600ms - Supro is touting their improved headroom and dynamic range thanks to 15V power rails.

As well as time, repeats and level controls, Supro’s Delay also packs a filter knob that provides low-pass and band-pass functions, promising BBD and tape echo sounds.

Players can also connect an expression pedal to control time, repeats or level knobs, while there’s internal switching for Dry Kill and Trails functions.

Price is TBC on this one, but this looks to have everything going for it - a potential contender for our round-up of the best delay pedals, certainly.

