NAMM 2019: Nexi Industries teams up with Skunk Anansie’s Ace for two new analogue pedals

NAMM 2019: Skunk Anansie guitarist and pedal fiend Ace has teamed up with Dutch pedal co Nexi Industries to produce two new analogue guitar pedals: the Skunkdrive and Octavius.

The high-gain Skunkdrive aims to capture ’70s and ’80s driven amp sounds, while the Octavius offers a full octave up or down and features a dry/mix setting.

Both pedals offer a hybrid design that can be powered by a 9V battery, 9V power supply or Nexi’s own pedalboard, which boasts a click-and-play design.

Each pedal will be available for $99.95. Pop over to Nexi Industries for more info.

