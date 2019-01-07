NAMM 2019: HeadRush targets amp modellers with FRFR-108 powered cabinet

NAMM 2019: HeadRush has unveiled the FRFR-108 Full-Range Flat Response powered cabinet, designed for use with guitar and bass amp modellers.

More compact than the company’s FRFR-112, which was launched last year, the FRFR-108 features a long-excursion 8-inch two-way speaker, capable of outputting 2000 watts, and weighing 20lbs/9kg.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

It also features a contour EQ switch to cut through muddy stage mixes, ground-lift switch and XLR output to send the mix to the front of house or link additional cabinets.

Best of all, the FRFR-108 is available now for a rather tidy $199/£229. See HeadRush FX for more info.

