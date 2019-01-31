NAMM 2019: Darkglass Electronics announces two brand-new bass amps

NAMM 2019: Three years after it released its first bass amplifier, the Microtubes 900, Darkglass is back with two new models, an upgraded Microtubes, V2, and Alpha-Omega 900.

Microtubes 900 V2 is, unsurprisingly, an evolution of the 'unashamedly loud' 900W original featuring both of Darkglass's proprietry engines, the saturated B3K and the more classically overdriven Vintage Microtubes for clean, classic and metal tones.

Alpha-Omega 900, meanwhile, is a schizophrenic-sounding affair. "Alpha is punchy, tight with a lot of definition", says Darkglass, "whereas Omega is simply brutal and raw." Onboard, there's a studio-grade VCA compressor for added control and an ultra-quiet 6-band graphic equalizer for further tonal tweakage.

Both amps are MIDI programmable and boast impulse response cabinet simulation, with up to three different storable virtual cabs, too, while the auxiliary input and headphone output make them useful practice units too.

Key features for both amps

• 900W RMS Power Output

• B3K and Vintage or Alpha and Omega Drive Circuits

• Dual 1⁄4”/Speakon jacks (New)

• Dual XLR Out - Pre AND Post (New)

• Built-in Adjustable studio-grade VCA compression (New)

• Auxiliary In and Headphone Jack with separate volume control (New)

• Memory for 3 Impulse response via the Cab Select switch (New)

• MIDI for remote switching, configurable with the Darkglass Suite (New)

• USB connector to load IRs, MIDI learning and more (New)

• Ultra-quiet 6-band graphic EQ (New)

• 4/2 Ohm functionality

Both Microtubes 900 V2 and Alpha-Omega will be available from March at a UK list price of £1069. Head over to www.darkglass.com for more details.