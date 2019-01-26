NAMM 2019: Ashdown unveils AGM guitar amp range, Pro FX bass pedals and Shavo Odadjian signature head

NAMM 2019: Ashdown have unveiled a huge new list of additions to their product line-up, including a new range of AGM valve-based guitar amps, five Pro FX pedals and a new signature bass head for System Of A Down's Shavo Odadjian, the Head 22.

In addition, the firm has also reinstated the ABM 300 to its flagship range, added a new 3x10 cab - the CL-310DH and a couple of other useful boxes including the Tone Pocket headphone preamp and Phone Box solid-state amp headphone converter.

AGM (Ashdown Guitar Magnifier) amps

Ashdown founder Mark Gooday may have made his name with four-string-focussed noisemakers, but has a history in building guitar amps that dates back to the early 80s. Mark has teamed-up with valve guru Dave Green on the AGM designs in order to create a set of top quality, sustainable and serviceable valve amps.

Browse the gallery for info on the new gear, starting with the AGM range.