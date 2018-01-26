More

NAMM 2018: the LTD Stand in pictures

Signature models, metal monsters and active axes

NAMM 2018: We took a trip around the LTD stand to check out the latest signature models from the likes of George Lynch, Steph Carpenter, Kirk Hammett, Behemoth's Nergal and Orion, Marco Mendoza and Neil Westfall.

Alongside the above there's a whole array of new single- and double-cuts equipped with Evertune bridges, Fishman Fluence pickups and satin finishes.

Image 1 of 26

MSRP: $1,713

LTD Signature George Lynch GL-KAMI4

Image 2 of 26

MSRP $1,427

LTD Signature Neil Westfall NW-44

Image 3 of 26

MSRP: $1,427

LTD Signature Orion-5

Image 4 of 26

MSRP: $1,427

LTD Signature Marco Mendoza MM-4

Image 5 of 26

MSRP: $1,427

LTD Signature Nergal-6

Image 6 of 26

MSRP: $1,284

LTD MH-1000

Image 7 of 26

MSRP: $570

LTD Viper-256

Image 8 of 26

MSRP: $999

LTD Viper-400

Image 9 of 26

MSRP: $999

LTD Viper-400

Image 10 of 26

MSRP: $613

LTD EC-257

Image 11 of 26

MSRP: $641

LTD EC-258

Image 12 of 26

MSRP: $1,641

LTD EC-1007

Image 13 of 26

MSRP: $1,713

LTD Signature Bill Kelliher

Image 14 of 26

MSRP: $1,570

LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SCT-607 Baritone

Image 15 of 26

MSRP: $1,284

LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SC-20 20th Anniversary

Image 16 of 26

MSRP: $1,703

LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SC-608

Image 17 of 26

MSRP: $1,570

Kirk Hammett KH-602

Image 18 of 26

MSRP: $1,427

Lars Frederiksen Volsung

Image 19 of 26

MSRP: $1,856

Andy James AJ-7

Image 20 of 26

MSRP: $1,713

Andy James AJ-1

Image 21 of 26

MSRP: $1,384

LTD EC-1000

Image 22 of 26

MSRP: $1,570

LTD EC-1000

Image 23 of 26

MSRP: $1,356

LTD EC-1000S

Image 24 of 26

MSRP: $1,213

LTD M-Black Metal

Image 25 of 26

MSRP: $1,141

LTD MH-400

Image 26 of 26

MSRP: $1,070

LTD EC-Black Metal

