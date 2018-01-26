NAMM 2018: the LTD Stand in pictures

NAMM 2018: We took a trip around the LTD stand to check out the latest signature models from the likes of George Lynch, Steph Carpenter, Kirk Hammett, Behemoth's Nergal and Orion, Marco Mendoza and Neil Westfall.

Alongside the above there's a whole array of new single- and double-cuts equipped with Evertune bridges, Fishman Fluence pickups and satin finishes.