NAMM 2018: the LTD Stand in pictures

NAMM 2018: We took a trip around the LTD stand to check out the latest signature models from the likes of George Lynch, Steph Carpenter, Kirk Hammett, Behemoth's Nergal and Orion, Marco Mendoza and Neil Westfall.
Alongside the above there's a whole array of new single- and double-cuts equipped with Evertune bridges, Fishman Fluence pickups and satin finishes.
Image 1 of 26
LTD Signature George Lynch GL-KAMI4
Image 2 of 26
LTD Signature Neil Westfall NW-44
Image 3 of 26
LTD Signature Orion-5
Image 4 of 26
LTD Signature Marco Mendoza MM-4
Image 5 of 26
LTD Signature Nergal-6
Image 6 of 26
LTD MH-1000
Image 7 of 26
LTD Viper-256
Image 8 of 26
LTD Viper-400
Image 9 of 26
LTD Viper-400
Image 10 of 26
LTD EC-257
Image 11 of 26
LTD EC-258
Image 12 of 26
LTD EC-1007
Image 13 of 26
LTD Signature Bill Kelliher
Image 14 of 26
LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SCT-607 Baritone
Image 15 of 26
LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SC-20 20th Anniversary
Image 16 of 26
LTD Signature Stephen Carpenter SC-608
Image 17 of 26
Kirk Hammett KH-602
Image 18 of 26
Lars Frederiksen Volsung
Image 19 of 26
Andy James AJ-7
Image 20 of 26
Andy James AJ-1
Image 21 of 26
LTD EC-1000
Image 22 of 26
LTD EC-1000
Image 23 of 26
LTD EC-1000S
Image 24 of 26
LTD M-Black Metal
Image 25 of 26
LTD MH-400
Image 26 of 26