NAMM 2018: Jackson signature shout-outs for All That Remains, Chris Broderick, Revocation and Misha Mansoor

NAMM 2018: Jackson has lifted the lid on four new signature models for its Artist Series, including collaborations with All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth/Act Of Defiance), Dave Davidson (Revocation) and new offerings from Periphery main man Misha Mansoor.

Heading up the new batch is Oli Herbert's USA Signature Edition Rhoads, channeling the guitarist's Randy Rhoads influence with a mahogany body, quilt maple top and quartersawn maple neck. Also worth noting is the inclusion of two Seymour Duncan Duality humbuckers, which aim to tread the line between passive flexibility and active power.

Mansoor, meanwhile, sees a refresh of his Juggernaut range, with two new USA Signature HT6 and HT7 Juggernauts, both based around a caramelised Basswood body and loaded with his recently released lazer-etched Bare Knuckle Ragnarok humbuckers. Elsewhere, the existing Pro Series Juggernauts get new finish options.

Chris Broderick's Pro Series signature is now available in a hardtail format, in both six- and seven-string options, while Dave Davidson of Revocation gets follows up his limited-run USA Signature with the full-run Pro Series Signature Warrior WR7, equipped with his DiMarzio Imperium pickups.

Developed to closely emulate Herbert's favoured live guitar, the new USA Signature Limited Edition Oli Herbert Rhoads (above) features a range of premium appointments, including Seymour Duncan Duality pickups, Gotoh tuners and an FU-Tone bridge.

The central build is a mahogany body finished with a three-quarter-inch quilt maple top in Red Rum finish, a graphite-reinforced one-piece quartersawn maple neck and a compound radius ebony fretboard with rune inlays.

Developed to closely emulate Herbert's favoured live guitar, the new USA Signature Limited Edition Oli Herbert Rhoads features a range of premium appointments, including Seymour Duncan Duality pickups, Gotoh tuners and an FU-Tone bridge.

The central build is a mahogany body finished with a three-quarter-inch quilt maple top in Red Rum finish, a graphite-reinforced one-piece quartersawn maple neck and a compound radius ebony fretboard with rune inlays.