NAMM 2018: The Orange Brent Hinds Terror has already revealed itself to be one of the show’s heaviest offerings, and we were lucky enough to get hands-on with the amp ahead of its appearance at Anaheim.

Here, MusicRadar’s stalwart guitar duo Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster take the Brent by the horns, and get to grips with its all-powerful distortion tones.

Gear used: PRS S2 Singlecut, TC Electronic Hall Of Fame 2, Marshall 1960 4x12 cab