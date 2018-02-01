NAMM 2018: Famed acoustic luthier Lowden introduces GL-10 electric guitar

NAMM 2018: We’ve long been admirers of George Lowden’s exquisite acoustic designs, but for 2018, the luthier has turned his hand to electric guitars with the launch of the GL-10.

Featuring a single-cut body shape, the GL-10 boasts Master Grade tone woods, paired with integral five-piece neck-to-body construction, through body strings with solid brass lined string holes, an embedded tonal brass plate within the body, Lollar Imperial Gold pickups, and a hand-rubbed natural oil finish.

Three variations will be available – with either a walnut, Tasmanian blackwood or koa figured wood cap – from spring 2018, with prices starting at £2,995.

We're such fans of the design, we even ranked it among our round-up of the best new guitars of NAMM 2018.

Head over to Lowden Guitars for more info.