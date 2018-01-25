NAMM 2018: EVH shrinks 5150 III 6L6 amps, adds new Wolfgang and has good news for lefties

NAMM 2018: Eddie Van Halen's guitar and amp-making elves have been busy in the workshop and have unveiled an update to the 5150 III 6L6 amp line, the Wolfgang Special Striped Black and White guitar and two leftie options in the Wolfgang Special LH and EVH Striped Series LH R/B/W.

EVH 5150III 50W 6L6 amp head and combos

The 6L6-equipped version of the classic 5150 design has been given a reduction in size and control foot-print thanks to the introduction of a new compact casing. There are also new space-saving dual-concentric volume and gain controls, which also allow for more convenient level matching between channels one and two.

Available in Black or Ivory textured vinyl as a head, 1x12 combo and 2x12 combo.

EVH Wolfgang Special Striped Black and White

A new guitar for 2018, the Special Striped Black and White features a quartersawn bolt-on maple neck, EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbucking pickups and other EVH hardware innovations such as the D-Tuna, low-friction volume control and high-friction tone control, alongside a Floyd Rose vibrato.

While we're on Wolfgangs, the firm has unveiled the EVH Wolfgang Special LH, which as you may expect, offers a leftie-friendly iteration of the Wolfgang Special (pictured below).

EVH® Striped Series LH R/B/W

A second left-hander for 2018, the LH R/B/W has a basswood body, the iconic EVH red, white and black artwork, plus a quartersawn maple neck, EVH Wolfgang humbucker, Floyd Rose vibrato and EVH D-Tuna.