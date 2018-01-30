NAMM 2018: Cult Japanese brand Teisco returns with three new pedals

NAMM 2018: Teisco of Japan made their niche name in the '60s with a slew of idiosyncratic guitar and bass designs before ceasing production in 1969. Since then, they've become sought after by collectors with a preference for the unusual or downright quirky.

Now the brand is back, revived by investment from ambitious firm Bandlab Technologies, and exhibited three all-new pedal prototypes at NAMM 2018, though we're reliably informed that all-new electric guitars will follow.

“Teisco’s never been a brand that sits on the fence," said CEO of BandLab Technologies, Meng Ru Kuok. "We love that it celebrates individualism, experimentation and boldness.

"We’ve designed a range of pedals that inspire musicians to take risks and push boundaries in the way that they seek to craft their sound. We’re thrilled to be bringing back this incredible brand - there’s much more to come.”

For now, take a look at their trio of straight-to-the-point stompboxes.

BOOST

"Super clean and flexible. Do more with your boost."

DELAY

"Maximum bending potential. Wild but tameable."

FUZZ

"Adaptable, musical and cutting. Made to sound perfectly unpleasant."