Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module has been reimagined as a free Reason Rack Extension

By ( , , ) published

A no-brainer download for users of Reason Studios’ patching-friendly DAW

On release, we raved about Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module, noting that it’s perfect for both smaller systems and those with monster rigs. It’s also open-source, which is why Presteign Sound Labs has been able to bring a “reimagined” unofficial emulation to the Reason Rack.

A multi-model synthesizer with 16 sound engines, this is both a self-contained instrument and a module that will work nicely with other Reason devices. And, because of Reason’s heavy focus on patching, you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to doing this.

Macro’s compact Rack Extension interface has been designed to be intuitive, and the great news is that the software is completely free. As such, it’s a no-brainer download for Reason users - go and grab it from the Reason Studios website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info