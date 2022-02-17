Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module has been reimagined as a free Reason Rack Extension

On release, we raved about Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module, noting that it’s perfect for both smaller systems and those with monster rigs. It’s also open-source, which is why Presteign Sound Labs has been able to bring a “reimagined” unofficial emulation to the Reason Rack.
A multi-model synthesizer with 16 sound engines, this is both a self-contained instrument and a module that will work nicely with other Reason devices. And, because of Reason’s heavy focus on patching, you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to doing this.
Macro’s compact Rack Extension interface has been designed to be intuitive, and the great news is that the software is completely free. As such, it’s a no-brainer download for Reason users - go and grab it from the Reason Studios website.