Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module has been reimagined as a free Reason Rack Extension

On release, we raved about Mutable Instruments’ Plaits Eurorack module, noting that it’s perfect for both smaller systems and those with monster rigs. It’s also open-source, which is why Presteign Sound Labs has been able to bring a “reimagined” unofficial emulation to the Reason Rack.

A multi-model synthesizer with 16 sound engines, this is both a self-contained instrument and a module that will work nicely with other Reason devices. And, because of Reason’s heavy focus on patching, you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to doing this.