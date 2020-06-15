Music shops in England reopen today: find your local store here

Non-essential shops in England can reopen from today, and that means your local music gear emporium could well be welcoming back customers this morning.

Lockdown has dealt a devastating blow to the high street, with trade down 80% year on year in May, according to the British Retail Consortium, so every punter should be welcomed with open arms (at a 2m distance).

To help you find your local music store, UK trade body the Music Industries Association has created this interactive map, which will continue to be populated as stores supply details and reopen.

The MIA will be updating the map daily as more stores reopen, so if you'd like your business included, email alice@mia.org.uk with the following details.

• The name of your shop

• The full address of the shop

• The telephone number for the shop

• A website link for the shop