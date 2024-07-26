“Music making is fast becoming elitist. Sadly only those who can afford to make music out of the classroom can have music lessons in the UK”: Music For All calls on new government to improve access to music

Music For All has launched a new campaign this month, which aims to draw attention to the woeful lack of access there is to music in many parts of the UKand the huge benefits there are in playing an instrument and being musically creative.

It hardly goes without saying that music was a long way down the list of priorities for the outgoing Conservative government. Since 2010, cuts to the arts have meant many primary schools now fail to meet basic music curriculum needs for young people. Since 2014, there has been a 30% fall in the number of people taking Music GCSE and whilst 85% of independent schools have an orchestra, that figure is just 12% for state schools.

And that’s before you consider the effects of Brexit, which has stymied many young musicians from touring mainland Europe, as well as ending their right to live and work in 27 European countries.

So with a new government in place, Music For All have picked the ideal time to launch their Music Makers’ Charter. This asks supporters to call for “Greater recognition of the powerful benefits music making on health, wellbeing and society” as well as “more investment in music making opportunities in formal and informal settings and increased support for disadvantaged individuals and groups wanting to access music making.”

In a statement, the General Manager of Music For All, Sonali Banerjee said: “We believe that music making is fast becoming elitist. Sadly only those who can afford to make music out of the classroom can have music lessons in the UK.

"The positive impact of using music to support and enhance mental and physical health throughout people’s lives has long been documented in numerous academic and social research.

"However there is a serious lack of acknowledgement with policy makers to make music accessible for everyone.”

She continued: “Our new campaign, the Music Makers’ Charter is set out to promote the various benefits of music making and to demonstrate how music-making has an essential role in maintaining a successful and healthy society, as well as highlighting the harsh realities of would-be music makers in the UK.”

The health benefits of both playing and listening to music are well-known. It’s been shown that music therapy can reduce agitation and the need for medication in 67% of people with dementia. One study held during the pandemic showed that people who spend 30 minutes or more a day on arts activities such as listening to music had lower rates of depression and anxiety.

For more information about the Music Makers’ Charter and to sign it, click here.