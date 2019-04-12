Mr Black’s new spring reverb pedal is Super Swell

Mr Black has set out to condense classic tube-driven outboard spring tank tones in his latest reverb pedal, the Super Swell.

Like original outboard spring tanks, the Super Swell’s controls span dwell, tone and mixer, adjusting exactly the parameters you’d expect.

The company promises everything from amp-spring sounds right up to dripping-wet spring tank tones.

True bypass switching is onboard, and guitarists have a choice of 9V battery or power supply operation, with a 60mA draw.

The Super Swell is available now from Mr Black for $179.