Chris Martin’s son is “becoming an expert” in ‘80s synths, says his mother, Gwyneth Paltrow

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so they say, but, if a recent Instagram post from Gwyneth Paltrow is to be believed, it looks like it could be the son she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin who follows in his father’s footsteps rather than their daughter… whose name is actually Apple.

Slightly laborious pun out of the way, we can tell you that the aforementioned post was on the occasion of Moses Martin’s 18th birthday - felicitations, young sir! - and contains the revelation that her progeny is “becoming an expert in synths from the ‘80s and the French new wave.”

Given his parentage, we can assume that Moses has had access to a fair few instruments of this sort over the years - who needs free plugin emulations when your dad’s in one of the biggest bands in the world? - but he’s still had to learn how to use them, and Paltrow says that “I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you”.

So, could an album be on the way? Paltrow also notes that “There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours,” and that certainly sounds like a good starting point.

That said, Moses does already have a recording credit to his name, having appeared as a vocalist on Humankind, a track from Coldplay’s ninth album, Music Of The Spheres. Apple Martin, meanwhile, got a co-writing credit on the same album for Let Somebody Go.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on