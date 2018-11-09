Morley celebrates 50th anniversary with limited-edition chrome pedal bundle

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Pedal and switching legend Morley is commemorating 50 years in the biz next year, and it’s kicking off celebrations early with a limited-edition chrome pedal bundle.

Limited to just 300 pieces worldwide, the bundle includes a chrome mini Power Wah, chrome ABY, commemorative booklet, Morley Man sticker and other special items, all packaged in a luxurious collector’s box. Each bundle will be serialised #1 to #300.

The chrome bundle is available for preorder now for $399, and ships in mid-November. Head over to Morley Pedals for more info.