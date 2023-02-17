More than 150 of Peter Green's guitars to be auctioned by Bonhams in June

Over 150 guitars owned by the late Peter Green will be offered for auction by Bonhams, alongside effects pedals, amps and other key memorabilia from the legendary guitarist's collection.

“Peter’s contribution to the Blues and Rock music genres as a brilliant musician, guitarist, songwriter and vocalist is well established worldwide," the Fleetwood Mac icon's estate commented on the sale. "Peter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. His guitar playing was original and unique. BB King said Peter had the sweetest tone he'd ever heard: 'He was the only one that gave me the cold sweats.'

"We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his fans and find good homes.”

Despite the high volume of guitar gear being offered in the online-only sale between 16-28 June, it's a set of lyrics that have the highest estimated value.

The rare set of Peter Green handwritten lyrics for the Fleetwood Mac hit Man Of The World, which have an estimate of £40,000-£60,000. But some of the other estimates are much lower for fans who are interested in bidding.

“Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists," says Katherine Schofield, Director of Bonhams Popular Culture Department. "Even when out of the limelight, the tributes paid to his playing throughout his lifetime continued to highlight his reputation and the esteem his fellow artists held him in.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

The enigmatic guitarist's collection certainly offers variety, from a Squier Strat Special Edition 20th Anniversary Standard Series in Blue that features in Green's Canvey Island Sessions (estimate: £2,000-3,000) to a 1931 National Duolian Style-O (estimate £3,000-£5,000) to a 1968 Gretsch White Falcon, estimated at a conservative £6,000-£8,000.

Another lot is a 1995 Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion III semi-acoustic guitar in ebony finish (estimate £4,000-5,000) that was chosen by Green as his 'comeback guitar' with the Splinter Group and used at a Buxton Opera House show.

"This sale is a celebration of his love for the guitar, with a number of different makes and models, for enthusiasts and career musicians. With estimates starting at the accessible price point of £150, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Peter Green’s legacy.”

(Image credit: Bonhams)

The 1999 Custom Shop Relic Fender Strat in Sea Foam Green above has an estimate of £5,000-6,000.

Some of the guitars that will feature in the auction will be on display at this weekend's UK Guitar Show in Birmingham.