Mooer debuts 2 new Micro Preamps, the Taxidea Taxus and Brown Sound

Mooer’s Micro Preamps have been winning fans the world over, including Slayer’s Gary Holt, Judas Priest’s Andy Sneap and Cradle Of Filth - not to mention MusicRadar - and now the Chinese mini-effect giant has announced two new models, the 014 Taxidea Taxus and 015 Brown Sound.

The 014 Taxidea Taxus - that’s Latin for American badger, fact fans - is based on a low-wattage contemporary amp head that spans blues to vintage high-gain.

No prizes for guessing what the 015 Brown Sound is inspired by, but it targets a certain shred icon’s ’90s-era tone - as Mooer puts it, the 015 “will have you Jumping all the way to Panama as your audience is sure to Erupt with joy when you whip out face-melting shred licks from days gone by”. Subtle, eh?

As per Mooer’s existing Micro Preamps, these two will be available for $99 apiece. Head over to Mooer Audio for more info.