Mogwai's career in gear: "We've got drawers full of pedals and we'll just try them until something sounds good"

Although they're not overly enamoured of the genre description themselves, Mogwai have defined the sound of post-rock for a generation of fans, acolytes and emulators, and inspired some of the best experimental bands of the last 20 years - all while smashing out consistently brilliant music themselves.

Following hot on the heels of last year's excellent LP Every Country's Sun, the Glaswegian trailblazers have just released Kin, their soundtrack to the feature film of the same name.

"We've ended up making some music that we wouldn't have done, probably, off of our own backs. It's a challenge and it's a different way of adapting how we work," says founding guitarist Stuart Braithwaite.

Although Mogwai have scored several documentaries, this is their first full feature, and presented many exciting opportunities to work differently "in tone and in mood, and in speed, like I mean there's a really fast song on Kin that we wouldn't have done unless they hadn't wanted a really kind of euphoric rock song, so yeah, it's good to have different challenges and try things you wouldn't normally do."

As Stuart reflects on the band's career to date, we get the lowdown on the kit that he's used to create all those iconic records, and what has inspired his love of music.

"I love being able to do something that changes how people feel, and I love to experience something that I don't really understand. It's a bit of a form of magic in some ways. I'm a big fan [laughs]."

Makes sense to us. Let's jump right in...

Mogwai tour the UK in November, starting on 21 November in Glasgow.