Modley is Klevgrand’s ‘creative delay playground’ plugin

It would be accurate enough to call Klevgrand’s Modley a delay plugin, but that’s really only half the story.

This is because, as well as being able to work like a standard delay effect, it also enables you to ‘design’ the whole delay signal by adding a range of insert effects. These can be applied as the audio comes in, during the loop stage, or post-loop.

The 15 effect modules include the likes of panning modulation, phasing, distortion, tape saturation, pitch shifting and reverb, and there are also global modulation controls and a limiter. You can also use the feedback control to route the loop output back into the loop.

Creative processing is definitely on the agenda, and if you’re looking for inspiration there are plenty of presets to use as starting points.

Find out more on the Klevgrand website. Modley runs as a PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX plugin or as an iPad AUv3, with introductory prices set at $29.99 and $7.99 respectively (rising to $59.99 and $15.99).