Man celebrates the 50th anniversary of owning his Minimoog, which he bought in 1972

It’s one thing to own an original Minimoog, but to have owned one from when it was new - and to have kept it in good working order throughout its life - is quite another.

Step forward Bill Wolfer, who recently got in touch to tell us that he and his Minimoog are celebrating 50 years together.

Wolfer bought his Model D back in 1972, just a couple of years after the very first units rolled off the Moog production line, and celebrated its golden anniversary by getting the synth restored (credit goes to David Rogoff for that) and making a video of it in action.

Recorded into an iPad (which supplied reverb and delay) via a Focusrite audio interface, it’s striking just how contemporary the Minimoog still sounds. It’s no surprise that it remains as popular today as it ever has been.

Congratulations, Bill, to you and your synth - we’ll see you back here for your golden anniversary in 10 years’ time. And if anyone else is about to pass a significant electronic instrument ownership milestone, drop us a line.