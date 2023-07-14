The Streets’ Mike Skinner says that “music is quite easy to do,” and that “young people are really good at it - they’re almost better at it”

Just 21 when he released Original Pirate Material, his debut album, Mike Skinner’s career as The Streets certainly hit the ground running. And, in a new interview with Channel 4 News, he’s suggested that his youth may have been a contributing factor to that 2002 record’s success.

“Music is quite easy to do, really, particularly now,” he explains. “Anyone can really do it. I think young people are really good at it - they’re almost better at it, because it’s really clear to them what they want and what they don’t like.

“You have to be judgemental, I think, to make good art. You have to be like ‘that’s good, that’s not good’ and you are that when you’re 21.”

Skinner is currently promoting The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, a forthcoming feature film and album project. Skinner wrote and directed the film, and also stars. He plays a DJ in what’s described as a tripped-out noir murder mystery based in London’s clubland.

The album element of The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light serves as the movie’s voiceover: “It’s basically a film with a load of Streets music telling you about what I’m thinking,” Skinner explains. This will be the first full-length Streets release since 2011’s Computers and Blues.

In a statement, Skinner added: “Ultimately, it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected - and putting it all together into The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light”.